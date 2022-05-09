UMB Bank N A MO Invests $388,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.