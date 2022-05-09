UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.