UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $2,998,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

