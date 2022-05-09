UMB Bank N A MO Takes $388,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.