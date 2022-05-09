UMB Bank N A MO Takes $390,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

