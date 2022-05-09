Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $2,998,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.30 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $144.48.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

