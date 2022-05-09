597 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $459.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.