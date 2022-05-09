UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 3,092 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Sony Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

SONY stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

