UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 572,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,515,000.

SONY stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

