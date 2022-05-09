UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 96,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.