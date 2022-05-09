1,648 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $202.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.08. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.