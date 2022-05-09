UMB Bank N A MO Has $393,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PPL were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

