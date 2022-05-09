UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $202.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

