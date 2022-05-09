UMB Bank N A MO Invests $398,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

