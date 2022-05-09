UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

