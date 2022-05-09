UMB Bank N A MO Invests $415,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $146.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

