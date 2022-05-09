UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $415,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $146.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

