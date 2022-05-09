UMB Bank N A MO Has $419,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

