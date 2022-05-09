UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 34,722 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 311,955 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.81 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

