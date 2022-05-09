UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 34,722 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 311,955 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

