UMB Bank N A MO Has $419,000 Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.