UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after acquiring an additional 716,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ABB by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

