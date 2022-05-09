UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $438,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.15.

McKesson stock opened at $333.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,488 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

