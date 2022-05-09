UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 463 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

NYSE SPG opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.