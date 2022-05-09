UMB Bank N A MO Invests $532,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

