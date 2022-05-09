UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 2,959 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UPST opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $401.49.
UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
