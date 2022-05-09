UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 2,959 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

