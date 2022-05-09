Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

