UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 1,415 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $251.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

