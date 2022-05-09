UMB Bank N A MO Has $455,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $91.92 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

