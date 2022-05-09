ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $102.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.