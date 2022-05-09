4,871 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

