UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

