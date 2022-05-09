Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28.

NYSE FLR opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

