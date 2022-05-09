UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 63.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

