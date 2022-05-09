UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $639,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

