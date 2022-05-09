Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Kellogg worth $137,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 347,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

NYSE:K opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.