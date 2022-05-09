Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,630 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 155,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.32% of Perficient worth $141,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,447 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.