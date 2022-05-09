Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $139,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $148.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

