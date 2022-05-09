Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,767 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $143,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after buying an additional 414,544 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,874,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $35.03 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

