STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $143,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.