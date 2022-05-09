Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,895 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.53% of Select Medical worth $139,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

