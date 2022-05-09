Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,414 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of US Foods worth $143,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

