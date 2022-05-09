Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.10% of Seaboard worth $141,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Seaboard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

SEB opened at $3,925.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,575.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

