Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,161 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Omnicom Group worth $144,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

OMC stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

