Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $141.93 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $141,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,319.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.