Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,448,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $140,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE MAN opened at $90.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

