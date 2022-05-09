Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,698,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.64% of Renasant worth $140,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

