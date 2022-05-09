Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.84% of CNO Financial Group worth $142,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,348,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after acquiring an additional 378,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 997,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 134,753 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 131,380 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:CNO opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

