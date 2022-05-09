Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.17 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $143,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.