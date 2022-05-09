Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.10 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $145,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $162.47 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.09.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

